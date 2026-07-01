Odisha withdraws textbooks for classes 1 to 8 after errors
India
Odisha is pulling back school textbooks for classes one to eight after some pretty big mistakes were found, like putting Niyamgiri Hills in Jharkhand, mixing up Hampi with the Konark Sun Temple, and even printing Bollywood song lyrics in a class five book.
One textbook also showed Karnataka's assembly building instead of Odisha's.
N Thirumala Naik vows corrected books
School and mass education secretary N Thirumala Naik says corrected books will be out soon and available online too.
To fix things long-term, a bigger expert committee is now double-checking all content before printing.
After an official probe, four senior officers were suspended and six more faced action.
Meanwhile, the opposition has called out the government for being careless with children's education.