Odisha woman assaulted by villagers over alleged witchcraft and treasure
In Bhadrak district, Odisha, a 54-year-old woman named Priyatama Mahanty was assaulted by villagers who suspected her of practicing witchcraft and possessing hidden treasure.
She had been away from the village due to a land dispute and filed a complaint six days after the attack on September 25.
Locals reportedly grew suspicious after noticing her improved finances, and a minor girl related to Priyatama allegedly behaved as though she was possessed by a deity.
Police investigate 6 people, no arrests
During the attack, Mahanty was dragged out of her home, beaten with sticks, wooden poles, and an iron crowbar, and had cash and jewelry stolen as her house was trashed.
Police have registered a case, now including both land dispute and witchcraft allegations, and are investigating six people.
As of October 3, there have been no arrests yet.
"The investigation is underway, and no one has been arrested so far," said Subrata Das.