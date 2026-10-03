Odisha woman assaulted by villagers over alleged witchcraft and treasure

In Bhadrak district, Odisha, a 54-year-old woman named Priyatama Mahanty was assaulted by villagers who suspected her of practicing witchcraft and possessing hidden treasure.

She had been away from the village due to a land dispute and filed a complaint six days after the attack on September 25.

Locals reportedly grew suspicious after noticing her improved finances, and a minor girl related to Priyatama allegedly behaved as though she was possessed by a deity.