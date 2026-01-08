Odisha's cold wave: Similipal hits 0°C, Bhubaneswar matches record low

Why does it matter?

This isn't just about breaking records—it's affecting daily life across the state.

Places like G Udayagiri (2.5°C) and Similiguda (3.2°C) are feeling the freeze too, with many districts under alert.

The cold is especially tough on rural and tribal communities who don't have much protection from these temperatures, and even wildlife activities in Similipal are restricted to authorized officials due to the extreme conditions.