Official duped of ₹20,328 on fake 'irctc-heliyatra.com' Char Dham booking
A government official got tricked out of ₹20,328 while trying to book helicopter tickets for the Char Dham Yatra on a fake site called "irctc-heliyatra.com."
He received what looked like real e-tickets on WhatsApp and Gmail, but found out they were useless when staff at the Phata helipad broke the news.
Three arrested in Char Dham scam
Three men (Omprakash Kumar and Rohit Kumar from Bihar, and Shreyansh Tiwari from Uttar Pradesh) were arrested by Delhi Cyber Police.
Tiwari built fake websites, Omprakash recruited him, and Rohit handled chats and payments with victims.
The group ran ads on social media, took payments over WhatsApp, and scammed nearly 30 people for around ₹10 lakh before getting caught.
Police have frozen the official's money in a bank account and are investigating if more religious bookings were targeted.