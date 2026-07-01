Official duped of ₹20,328 on fake 'irctc-heliyatra.com' Char Dham booking

Three arrested in Char Dham scam

Three men (Omprakash Kumar and Rohit Kumar from Bihar, and Shreyansh Tiwari from Uttar Pradesh) were arrested by Delhi Cyber Police.

Tiwari built fake websites, Omprakash recruited him, and Rohit handled chats and payments with victims.

The group ran ads on social media, took payments over WhatsApp, and scammed nearly 30 people for around ₹10 lakh before getting caught.

Police have frozen the official's money in a bank account and are investigating if more religious bookings were targeted.