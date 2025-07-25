Next Article
Official Marathi curriculum coming to US schools, says Ashish Shelar
Maharashtra's IT and Cultural Affairs Minister, Ashish Shelar, just announced that an official Marathi curriculum is coming soon to schools across the US.
This move was shared during his visit with the Maharashtra Mandal in California's Bay Area, where a Marathi school has been running since 2005 and now teaches around 300 students.
Over 50 volunteer-run Marathi schools in US
There are already over 50 volunteer-run schools teaching Marathi in the US, helping second-gen kids stay connected with their roots.
With an official curriculum on the way, students can expect more structured lessons and better resources—making it easier (and maybe more fun) to keep their language and culture alive, even far from home.