Should India buy foreign jets or focus on AMCA?

Committee exploring how to fast-track these new jets

A committee led by Defence Secretary R K Singh is exploring how to fast-track these new jets.

At the same time, India plans to build 114 modern fighters locally under Make in India.

Some experts, like ex-IAF officer Ajay Ahlawat, say India should focus on developing its own AMCA instead of depending on foreign tech.

China's rapid progress in fighter jets is adding extra pressure for a quick decision.