Should India buy foreign jets or focus on AMCA?
India might import advanced fighter jets like the US F-35 or Russian Su-57 to quickly boost its air force, since its homegrown AMCA project is still years away.
With old MiG-21s retiring soon, the IAF could drop to just 29 squadrons—far short of the 42 it needs.
Committee exploring how to fast-track these new jets
A committee led by Defence Secretary R K Singh is exploring how to fast-track these new jets.
At the same time, India plans to build 114 modern fighters locally under Make in India.
Some experts, like ex-IAF officer Ajay Ahlawat, say India should focus on developing its own AMCA instead of depending on foreign tech.
China's rapid progress in fighter jets is adding extra pressure for a quick decision.