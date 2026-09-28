Officials clear Char Dham yatra after 2 day break
India
The Char Dham Yatra is back on after a two-day break caused by adverse weather conditions and landslides that blocked key routes like the Badrinath highway and Kedarnath trek.
With the weather clearing up, officials have given the green light for pilgrims to continue their journey.
Magistrates can pause Char Dham Yatra
Local district magistrates now have the authority to pause or restart the yatra based on real-time weather and road updates, all to keep travelers safe.
Just recently, teams rescued around 1,500 people stranded near Kedarnath after a landslide.
Authorities are still closely watching conditions and urging everyone to follow safety guidelines during this important pilgrimage.