Officials exhume 3 bodies in Assam in Ashish Som case
India
After more than a decade of searching, officials have exhumed three bodies in Assam to help solve the 2011 disappearance of Ashish Som, a teacher from Tripura.
The move comes after a court order and was carried out with Som's family present, hoping to finally get some answers.
DNA testing may identify Ashish Som
Forensic teams have collected the samples and will send them for DNA testing, comparing them with samples from Som's family.
Investigators think one of these unidentified bodies could be his, a big step forward in a case that's left loved ones waiting for closure since ransom calls first surfaced back in 2011.