Officials fine shops around Sabarimala ₹1L after 29 hygiene violations
Shops around Sabarimala Temple just got slapped with a ₹100,000 fine after officials found 29 cases of violations, most of them related to unhygienic conditions this pilgrimage season.
Inspections revealed some pretty gross stuff: think waiters without gloves or head covers, messy kitchens, and even stale food was seized from a hotel at Sannidhanam and destroyed.
Government departments find overcharging, rotten fruits
A team of government departments also caught shops overcharging and using dodgy measurements.
Rotten fruits meant for juice were ordered to be thrown out, not reused.
These checks will keep going throughout the Mandala season, with the temple reopening for the Makaravilakku pilgrimage season on December 30 and devotees having darshan until January 19, 2027, before the temple closes on January 20, 2027.