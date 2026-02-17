Assam: Oil tanker fire paralyzes NH-27 traffic in Kokrajhar district
What's the story
A major fire incident on National Highway 27 near Raikhunbari in Kachugaon, Assam's Kokrajhar district, has caused a massive traffic jam. The incident took place on Tuesday when an oil tanker carrying petroleum products met with an accident and overturned, according to ANI. The tanker is said to have crashed into a bridge railing before toppling onto the highway.
Fire outbreak
Traffic suspended on both sides of NH-27
The impact of the accident led to a fuel leak, which immediately caught fire. This resulted in a massive blaze that quickly spread across the highway. Thick black smoke from the fire reduced visibility drastically, compelling authorities to suspend traffic on both sides of NH-27. Long queues of vehicles extended for several kilometers, disrupting movement along this vital corridor connecting several northeastern states.
Twitter Post
Visuals from the site
#WATCH | Assam | A massive fire broke out on NH-27 in an oil tanker in Kokrajhar district's Gossaigaon area. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Efforts are underway to douse the fire. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TKodp4Zqpr— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2026
Emergency response
Cause of crash under investigation
At least four fire tenders from nearby stations were deployed to douse the flames. Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours but had not completely extinguished it by the time of this report. Meanwhile, police personnel cordoned off the area to prevent further accidents and diverted vehicles to alternative routes. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and no official statement has been released regarding casualties or injuries.