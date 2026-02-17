Assam: Oil tanker fire paralyzes NH-27 traffic in Kokrajhar district

The impact of the accident led to a fuel leak, which immediately caught fire. This resulted in a massive blaze that quickly spread across the highway. Thick black smoke from the fire reduced visibility drastically, compelling authorities to suspend traffic on both sides of NH-27. Long queues of vehicles extended for several kilometers, disrupting movement along this vital corridor connecting several northeastern states.

#WATCH | Assam | A massive fire broke out on NH-27 in an oil tanker in Kokrajhar district's Gossaigaon area. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Efforts are underway to douse the fire. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TKodp4Zqpr

Emergency response

Cause of crash under investigation

At least four fire tenders from nearby stations were deployed to douse the flames. Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours but had not completely extinguished it by the time of this report. Meanwhile, police personnel cordoned off the area to prevent further accidents and diverted vehicles to alternative routes. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and no official statement has been released regarding casualties or injuries.