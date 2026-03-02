Oleum gas leak in Palghar triggers mass evacuation, 2,600 displaced
What's the story
A toxic oleum gas leak at a chemical plant in Maharashtra's Palghar district has forced the evacuation of over 2,600 people, including 1,600 school students. The incident took place around 2:00pm at Bhageria Industries Ltd's unit in Boisar MIDC area on Mumbai's outskirts. The oleum gas, also known as fuming sulfuric acid, created a thick white cloud that quickly spread due to strong winds.
Health impact
Gas leak affected areas within 5km radius
The gas leak originated from a 2,500-liter capacity oleum day tank, a small, intermediate storage tank, at the unit of Bhageria Industries Ltd, although the exact cause is still unknown. The thick white cloud affected areas within a five-kilometer radius of the plant. District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar confirmed that three people suffered minor eye irritation and are being treated at hospitals.
Response efforts
NDRF, BARC teams involved in rescue op
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), and Fire Brigade teams initially faced difficulties in reaching the leak site due to high smoke concentration. Chemical experts and NDRF personnel eventually managed to enter the premises with self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and deployed sandbags around the leaking tank to suppress fumes.
Public safety
Authorities urge people to stay calm
District Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh urged residents not to panic as authorities manage the situation. Collector Jakhar also advised citizens to stay indoors and follow official instructions. According to an official release, "response teams were facing difficulties in reaching the exact location of the leak." The incident is being monitored closely in coordination with all relevant departments, officials said.