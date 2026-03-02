Oleum gas leak in Palghar triggers mass evacuation, 2,600 displaced

A toxic oleum gas leak at a chemical plant in Maharashtra 's Palghar district has forced the evacuation of over 2,600 people, including 1,600 school students. The incident took place around 2:00pm at Bhageria Industries Ltd's unit in Boisar MIDC area on Mumbai's outskirts. The oleum gas, also known as fuming sulfuric acid, created a thick white cloud that quickly spread due to strong winds.

Health impact Gas leak affected areas within 5km radius The gas leak originated from a 2,500-liter capacity oleum day tank, a small, intermediate storage tank, at the unit of Bhageria Industries Ltd, although the exact cause is still unknown. The thick white cloud affected areas within a five-kilometer radius of the plant. District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar confirmed that three people suffered minor eye irritation and are being treated at hospitals.

Response efforts NDRF, BARC teams involved in rescue op The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), and Fire Brigade teams initially faced difficulties in reaching the leak site due to high smoke concentration. Chemical experts and NDRF personnel eventually managed to enter the premises with self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and deployed sandbags around the leaking tank to suppress fumes.

