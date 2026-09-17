Olympia Coffee House license suspended by Maharashtra FDA after inspection
India
Olympia Coffee House, a 108-year-old Colaba landmark once visited by Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon, has had its license suspended by Maharashtra's FDA after a recent inspection.
The move comes under the Safe Food Safe Maharashtra campaign, and the cafe will need to address several issues before it can welcome customers again.
Hygiene breaches at Olympia Coffee House
Inspectors found some pretty serious hygiene lapses, like a urinal in the food storage area and staff handling food directly on the floor.
There were also problems with contaminated water, pests, and missing water testing and other sanitation-related records.
The FDA is stepping up checks across the state to make sure places meet basic safety standards.