On 80th Independence Day 'Vande Mataram' debuts at Red Fort
India
This Independence Day is a big one: India celebrates its 80th year of freedom and the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.
For the first time ever, the iconic song will be performed at the Red Fort right after Prime Minister Modi arrives, followed by the flag hoisting and national anthem.
'Vande Mataram' under 'Yuva Shakti' theme
The theme is all about Yuva Shakti: putting youth at the heart of building a developed India.
Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and first published in Anandamath in 1882, was a symbol of unity for freedom fighters.
Including it this year is both a nod to history and a reminder that young people are leading India's next chapter.