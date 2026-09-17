One adult arrested, 3 minors detained in Swaroop Nagar murder

Investigators say the victim knew one of the suspects, a 17-year-old, who then raped and stabbed her.

Police tracked down the suspects by combing through footage from over 50 CCTV cameras and recovered key evidence like knives and clothing.

Deputy commissioner of police (Outer North district) Shobhit Saksena shared that their main focus now is piecing together each person's role to build a strong case for prosecution.

The investigation is still ongoing as they work to uncover every detail.