One adult arrested, 3 minors detained in Swaroop Nagar murder
A heartbreaking case from Delhi's Swaroop Nagar: a 16-year-old girl who had dropped out of school and was living alone had gone to meet a suspect on the evening of September 10.
Days later, she was found murdered with multiple stab wounds.
Police have arrested one adult and detained three minors connected to the crime.
Investigators allege 17-year-old raped, stabbed teen
Investigators say the victim knew one of the suspects, a 17-year-old, who then raped and stabbed her.
Police tracked down the suspects by combing through footage from over 50 CCTV cameras and recovered key evidence like knives and clothing.
Deputy commissioner of police (Outer North district) Shobhit Saksena shared that their main focus now is piecing together each person's role to build a strong case for prosecution.
The investigation is still ongoing as they work to uncover every detail.