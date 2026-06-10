One person rescued after fire at Kolkata's Alipore government building
India
An eight-story government building in Kolkata's Alipore area caught fire on Wednesday morning, starting from the third floor and quickly spreading.
Firefighters managed to rescue one person trapped on the top floor as thick smoke filled the building.
Officials suspect faulty AC in Kolkata
Battling heavy smoke and lots of paper and wood inside, crews used 10 fire engines to get things under control.
Parts of air conditioners even fell during the chaos.
The fire is mostly contained now, but some hot spots remain.
Officials think a faulty air conditioner may be to blame.