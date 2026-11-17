ONGC gas leak evacuates Nagaram villagers in Andhra Pradesh
A big gas leak at an ONGC well in Nagaram village, Andhra Pradesh, led to the evacuation of nearby residents on Tuesday.
The incident was loud and unsettling, with gas identified by local reports as CNG escaping from the Thadivari Meraka redrilling site and spreading toward neighboring villages.
Officials pause National Highway 216 traffic
Emergency teams, including ONGC experts and a blowout control crew, rushed in to contain the situation.
Officials paused traffic on National Highway 216 and set up a water shield around the well to prevent any fires.
With fire personnel on standby and continuous monitoring, authorities are working hard to keep everyone safe.
This comes more than 10 months after a similar gas leak hit the same district, raising concerns about ongoing safety challenges.