ONGC gas well fire erupts in Andhra Pradesh
A huge fire broke out at ONGC's Mori-5 gas well in Andhra Pradesh after a gas leak on Monday, sending flames up to 20 meters high.
The blaze started near the villages of Mori and Irusumanda, quickly drawing emergency teams and officials from nearby regions and ONGC crisis teams.
What's happening now?
Firefighters, disaster response teams, and even Red Cross volunteers have been working nonstop to cool things down using water curtains and 10 fire trucks.
Thankfully, over 600 people living nearby were safely evacuated as a precaution, and there have been no reported injuries so far.
Authorities are keeping the area sealed off while experts try to bring the situation under control.
Why should you care?
This is more than just a local incident—it's a reminder of how quickly things can escalate at energy sites.
With so many people affected and big emergency efforts underway, it spotlights why safety at industrial sites matters for everyone living nearby.