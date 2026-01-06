US hit hard by mutated flu strain, 5,000+ dead

Vaccine struggles against new mutations, but treatments still work

This year's vaccine was made before the virus picked up 10 new mutations, so it doesn't fully stop infections—but it can still help prevent serious illness.

As of December 13, 2025, 42.3% of children and 42.2% of adults had received their flu shots.

Health experts are urging everyone to get vaccinated if they haven't yet and remind us that current antiviral meds are still effective against this tricky strain.