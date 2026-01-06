Next Article
US hit hard by mutated flu strain, 5,000+ dead
The US is facing a rough flu season right now, thanks to a new version of the H3N2 virus.
This mutated strain has already led to over 5,000 deaths and more than 120,000 hospitalizations—the highest numbers the CDC has ever seen for flu-related hospital stays.
Vaccine struggles against new mutations, but treatments still work
This year's vaccine was made before the virus picked up 10 new mutations, so it doesn't fully stop infections—but it can still help prevent serious illness.
As of December 13, 2025, 42.3% of children and 42.2% of adults had received their flu shots.
Health experts are urging everyone to get vaccinated if they haven't yet and remind us that current antiviral meds are still effective against this tricky strain.