Onions sugar and rice prices surge across India before festivals
India
Just as everyone gears up for Dasara and Deepavali, prices of kitchen staples like onions, sugar, and rice have shot up across India.
Onions are nearly double what they cost last year (up 97.8%) while sugar is up 23.4% and rice by 10.1%.
It's making festival prep a bit tougher for families and businesses alike.
Nationwide onions average ₹52.68 per kg
Unpredictable rains led to crop failures in key farming regions, which pushed prices higher.
Nationwide, onions now average ₹52.68 per kg (on October 15, 2026, from ₹26.64 on October 15, 2025), while sugar has climbed to ₹57.42 per kg and rice is also pricier, up 10.1%.
Even dal prices have jumped. Rising LPG costs are adding extra strain too.