Online mockery of Dr. Shivali Banerjee backfires, highlights IIT Bombay
When a social media post tried to mock Dr. Shivali Banerjee, an Assistant Professor of Agricultural Process Engineering at Montana State University, it totally backfired.
Instead of criticism, people rallied behind her, spotlighting her impressive background from IIT Bombay, one of the world's toughest schools to get into.
Users defend Dr. Shivali Banerjee
Users quickly pointed out that getting into IIT Bombay is harder than Harvard and celebrated how graduates like Dr. Banerjee are making real contributions in US universities.
As an Assistant Professor of Agricultural Process Engineering at Montana State University with a Ph.D. from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Banerjee's work is now getting well-deserved recognition, turning an intended insult into a moment of pride for Indian scholars everywhere.