Ooty Lake pollution spotlight after 250 Indian carp found dead
About 250 Indian carp were found dead along the banks of Ooty Lake on November 16, putting a spotlight on pollution issues in the area.
Officials removed the fish from the lake, and local conservationists and ecologists called for an investigation, as this is not the first time Ooty Lake has faced environmental trouble: water hyacinth has been spreading here for months.
Udhagamandalam sewage blamed, ecologists urge tests
The main culprit seems to be untreated sewage flowing in from Udhagamandalam town, which fuels water hyacinth growth and likely lowers oxygen levels in the lake.
Ecologists are urging quick tests on water and fish to figure out exactly what is going wrong, and hoping this wake-up call leads to real action to protect one of the Nilgiris's most important lakes.