Op Safed Sagar veteran Amit Kumar Gupta attacked in Gurugram
India
Retired Group Captain Amit Kumar Gupta, who was part of the Indian Air Force's daring air operation 'Op Safed Sagar' in 1999, was attacked at Magnum Global Park in Gurugram on September 10 after a parking disagreement.
He says a parking attendant hit him with a heavy rod, leaving him with injuries to his hand and head.
Amit Kumar Gupta seeks CCTV review
Gupta shared that only a chef stepped in to help, while other staff did not step forward to his rescue.
He is now pushing for a proper investigation, asking police to check CCTV footage and talk to witnesses.
Gupta also raised concerns about how slowly police responded and pointed out that the hospital report missed his elbow fracture, even though it needed surgery.