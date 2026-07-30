Operation Jal Rahat: Indian Army rescues couple in Assam
India
A touching video shows Indian Army soldiers helping a couple escape neck-deep floodwaters in Assam, gently urging them, Chhodna mat, haath pakdo (Don't let go, hold hands).
This rescue is part of Operation Jal Rahat, the Army's big push to tackle the ongoing floods.
Spear Corps rescues over 1,000 people
The Army's Spear Corps has teamed up with NDRF, SDRF, and local authorities to rescue over 1,000 people so far.
They've also delivered essentials like food, water, vegetables, milk, and hygiene kits to families hit by the floods.
IMD forecasts heavy rain: 300,000+ affected
Despite these efforts, over 300,000 people are affected and the death toll has reached 78.
With heavy rain forecasted until Saturday by IMD for Assam and nearby states, districts like Kamrup (Metro) and Nagaon could see fresh flooding.