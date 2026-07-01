Operation Sheruwali hits 40th day tracking infiltrators in Manjakote sector
India
Operation Sheruwali, a major counterterrorism effort in Jammu and Kashmir, has now been running for 40 days.
Launched in late May 2026, the operation is focused on tracking down infiltrators hiding out in the tough forests of Rajouri district's Manjakote sector.
Agencies press on after mine blast
Multiple security agencies are working together, using advanced surveillance gear to scan the area.
Even after a mine blast injured four soldiers during a patrol on June 16, officials say they're committed to seeing the mission through and restoring peace to the region.