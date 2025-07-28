Operation Sindoor: India strikes terror camps in Pakistan

India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan

This isn't just about military action—India also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, using water as leverage until terrorism support stops.

The move got strong backing from global groups like Quad and BRICS, showing wider support for India's right to defend itself.

Operation Sindoor signals a shift: smarter, intelligence-driven responses and tougher diplomacy are now at the heart of how India deals with cross-border threats.