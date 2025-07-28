Operation Sindoor: India strikes terror camps in Pakistan
Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was described by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar as a significant response.
India hit nine terror-linked sites in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Punjab after the deadly Pahalgam attack crossed what Jaishankar described as "red lines."
The strikes targeted camps tied to major groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.
India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan
This isn't just about military action—India also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, using water as leverage until terrorism support stops.
The move got strong backing from global groups like Quad and BRICS, showing wider support for India's right to defend itself.
Operation Sindoor signals a shift: smarter, intelligence-driven responses and tougher diplomacy are now at the heart of how India deals with cross-border threats.