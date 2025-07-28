Ken-Betwa river linking project: Trees, families to be displaced
Big changes are coming to Madhya Pradesh: over 17,000 trees—including more than 12,000 from the Panna Tiger Reserve—will be cleared for the Ken-Betwa river interlinking project.
This is India's first major river-linking initiative under the National Perspective Plan and will affect around 7,200 families, who are set to be resettled with compensation as per current laws.
Project aims to bring irrigation, drinking water to Bundelkhand
Nearly ₹4,000 crore has already been spent on the project out of a total budget of about ₹4,470 crore.
The goal? To bring much-needed irrigation, drinking water, and hydropower to Bundelkhand—a region that's struggled with water shortages for years—while also helping with flood control and aiming for better ecological balance.
This project is meant to set an example for future river-linking plans across India.