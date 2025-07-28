Ken-Betwa river linking project: Trees, families to be displaced

Project aims to bring irrigation, drinking water to Bundelkhand

Nearly ₹4,000 crore has already been spent on the project out of a total budget of about ₹4,470 crore.

The goal? To bring much-needed irrigation, drinking water, and hydropower to Bundelkhand—a region that's struggled with water shortages for years—while also helping with flood control and aiming for better ecological balance.

This project is meant to set an example for future river-linking plans across India.