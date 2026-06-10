Operation Sindoor shows Indian resolve as 'Nation First' boosts defense
India
After the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025.
For nearly 88 hours, Indian forces carried out targeted strikes in Pakistan and POK, taking down nine terrorist hideouts.
The operation wrapped up after both countries reached an understanding, making it clear that India isn't backing down when it comes to security.
'Nation First' backs domestic defense production
To mark Prime Minister Modi's 12 years in office, the government released Nation First, the Core Mantra, highlighting a strong push for national security and homegrown defense tech.
Over 36,000 defense items are now set for domestic production, part of India's bigger plan to boost exports and rely more on its own resources.