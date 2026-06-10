Operation Sindoor shows Indian resolve as 'Nation First' boosts defense India Jun 10, 2026

After the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025.

For nearly 88 hours, Indian forces carried out targeted strikes in Pakistan and POK, taking down nine terrorist hideouts.

The operation wrapped up after both countries reached an understanding, making it clear that India isn't backing down when it comes to security.