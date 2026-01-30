Operation Trashi-I: 12 days, tough terrain, and a high-stakes hunt India Jan 30, 2026

It's been 12 intense days since security forces kicked off Operation Trashi-I in the snowy forests of Kishtwar, searching for suspects believed to be affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

The mission started January 18 and has already seen fierce clashes—seven to eight soldiers were hurt and one, identified in one report as Havildar Gajendra Singh, lost his life.

While one Pakistani militant was killed in later encounters, a couple of others managed to slip away under cover of darkness.