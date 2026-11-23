Orai councilor's house gas blast injures 23 including 13 children
A gas cylinder exploded at a local councilor's house in Orai, Jalaun, on Sunday evening, injuring 23 people, including 13 children.
The blast happened around 6pm while people were trying to put out a fire in the cylinder, according to Superintendent of Police Suresh Chandra Rawat.
The incident has sparked fresh worries about home gas safety, and officials are now investigating what went wrong.
Victims sent to Jhansi Medical College
Emergency teams moved fast: 19 seriously hurt victims were sent to Jhansi Medical College for specialized care, while four others are being treated locally in Orai.
Thanks to the quick action from police and rescue workers, everyone got immediate medical attention.