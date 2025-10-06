Cyclone Shakhti weakens; several North Indian states on orange alert 

India's major cities and regions are likely to witness rain and thunderstorms on Monday due to a western disturbance, with the severe cyclonic storm Shakhti primarily affecting the Arabian Sea region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Jammu and Kashmir , Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan. The IMD forecast heavy showers on Monday for these areas.

Cyclone update Cyclone Shakhti weakens into cyclonic storm As of 05:30am on October 6, Cyclone Shakhti had weakened into a cyclonic storm. It was located over the west-central and northwest Arabian Sea near latitude 19.6°N and longitude 60.4°E. The cyclone is expected to move east-southeastward over the west-central and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea, further weakening into a depression by October 7 morning, according to IMD forecasts.

Delhi forecast Rain, thunderstorms expected in Delhi Delhi and nearby regions witnessed heavy rainfall early on Monday. The met office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in the national capital. The IMD has forecast maximum temperatures between 28°C and 30°C and minimum temperatures between 22°C and 24°C for Delhi.

Regional forecast Heavy rain likely in south peninsular India South Peninsular India is likely to see light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, with isolated heavy rainfall till October 10. Heavy rain is expected in Tamil Nadu till October 9, south interior Karnataka from October 8-10, and Kerala on October 8-9. Strong surface winds of 30-40km/h are likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema during this period.

West Bengal West Bengal bracing for heavy rainfall West Bengal is also bracing for severe rain, which has already worsened the ongoing crisis in the Darjeeling hills, leaving 28 dead and many missing, according to the Times of India. The IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on Monday. In Northwest India, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected till Tuesday.