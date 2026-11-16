Orchard owner tip triggers Pulwama-Kulgam operation, Lateef Bhat believed neutralized
A quick-thinking orchard owner in South Kashmir spotted armed men in his orchard and directly tipped off the police.
Thanks to his call, security forces and the army launched a rapid operation in Pulwama-Kulgam, with Lateef Bhat also believed to have been neutralized and one body, believed to be Umar, spotted at the encounter site.
Officials say local cooperation vital
Bhat had recently shaken up the region with attacks on police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), ending a long period of peace.
This successful operation shows how vital local cooperation is: officials say community involvement like this can really help disrupt violence and bring calm back to the area.