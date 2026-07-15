Over 1,000 people apply for Ram Mandir CEO post
What's the story
The search for a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ram Mandir has attracted over 1,000 applications within days of the recruitment process being announced. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has set up a three-member selection committee to pick the new CEO amid an ongoing controversy over alleged donation thefts at the temple. "Within a few hours of issuing the notification, we received around 750 applications on the first day," a member told The Indian Express.
Committee details
Selection committee will recommend 3 names to trust
The panel will begin scrutinizing applications after July 18, when the deadline ends.
The selection committee comprises retired Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and retired nuclear scientist Suresh Haware.
They will recommend three names to the Trust after ensuring a transparent and merit-based selection process.
Applicants must be between 50 and 70 years old with at least 20 years of administrative experience.
Applicant profile
Applicant pool mostly retired bureaucrats
Sources told the newspaper that the applicant pool is mostly retired bureaucrats, many of whom have experience managing religious institutions and large public organizations.
Former IPS officer and social activist Amitabh Thakur is among those who have publicly confirmed applying for the position, the Indian Express reported.
"Finding myself suitable under the criteria laid down by the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust for the post of CEO, I have submitted my application" he said.
Interview schedule
Online interviews possible due to applicants' seniority
With July 18 being the deadline, the committee has decided to appoint a secretary to help them sort and classify applications according to eligibility norms.
"Every application will be examined against the prescribed criteria. Eligible candidates will be interviewed or invited for one-on-one discussions," a committee member told The Indian Express.
The final decision on the interview process is expected after the panel's July 19 meeting.