Over 11,000 apply to Telangana's Indiramma Houses scheme, 7,680 flats
Over 11,000 people have already applied for the Indiramma Houses scheme in Telangana, just a week after it launched on July 20.
The first phase is set to build 7,680 affordable flats in Hyderabad's urban constituencies, part of a bigger plan to deliver 100,000 homes in one year.
Only residents from these areas can apply.
Indiramma flats priced ₹6L, lottery allocation
If more people apply than there are flats, allocation will happen through a lottery, with a waiting list for backup.
Applications close August 10.
Each flat costs ₹600,000 after a government subsidy and can be paid in four installments; there's also a refundable deposit of ₹10,000 and an application fee of ₹100.
Toll-free helpline (040) 24603572, Instagram @tghd.official
Questions? There's a toll-free helpline (040) 24603572 to guide you through the process and answer doubts about eligibility or refunds.
Updates and tips are also shared on Instagram at @tghd.official.