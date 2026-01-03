Over 130 arrested in Delhi visa, passport fraud case

How the scam unfolded

The investigation revealed that agent V Kannan charged victims ₹6-12 lakh for fake job offers in Paris, supplying them with counterfeit visas.

Police seized blank passports, embossing tools, and Schengen templates from him.

Since then, over 100 bank accounts have been frozen, assets linked to the scam are being attached by court order, and more than 140 lookout notices have gone out.

Notably, arrests include a man returning from the US on a fake New York passport—caught at IGI before he could get away.