PM Modi inaugurates exhibition of sacred Buddha relics in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just opened a unique exhibition in Delhi, showcasing the legendary Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha—finally back in India after 127 years.
Alongside these rare artifacts, you'll find treasures from top national museums, all under one roof at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex.
Why does this matter?
This isn't just another history event—it's a chance to see pieces of Buddhist heritage up close and connect with stories that shaped India.
Modi shared his excitement online, urging young people to check it out and highlighting how these relics can inspire pride and curiosity about our roots.
He also paid tribute to trailblazers like Savitribai Phule and Rani Velu Nachiyar, reminding us how history's changemakers still matter today.