Over 15 vehicles crash within minutes on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway
What's the story
A major accident involving over 15 vehicles occurred on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The mishap was triggered by a large pothole on a flyover near the Mahalakshmi Temple in Dahanu taluka. According to local reports, several vehicles suffered tire bursts within 10-12 minutes of each other after hitting a deep pothole on the road surface.
Twitter Post
Visuals from Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
POTHOLE TRIGGERS SERIAL TYRE PUNCTURES ON HIGHWAY!— Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) July 3, 2026
Tyres punctured of around 10-15 vehicles on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Punctures happened reportedly because of a big pothole on the highway. No casualties. No injuries. Thus far. pic.twitter.com/SFtDlYa4HZ
Project scrutiny
Highway upgraded last year at ₹620 crore cost
Motorists said the condition of the road is very poor, with iron reinforcement bars reportedly protruding from the concrete at the damaged stretch despite that fact that the road was upgraded last year at a cost of approximately ₹620 crore under a "white topping" project. This technique involves laying a concrete layer over an existing asphalt surface to improve durability and extend the road's lifespan. However, the onset of monsoon rains has exposed major defects in the road surface.
Public outcry
Commuters demand inquiry into road condition
In the wake of these accidents, commuters have demanded an inquiry into the road's condition and accountability from contractors and authorities responsible for its upkeep. Officials are yet to issue a detailed statement on this incident. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway is a major route that sees heavy traffic between Maharashtra and Gujarat states in India.