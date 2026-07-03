Over 15 vehicles crash within minutes on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway 

Project scrutiny

Highway upgraded last year at ₹620 crore cost

Motorists said the condition of the road is very poor, with iron reinforcement bars reportedly protruding from the concrete at the damaged stretch despite that fact that the road was upgraded last year at a cost of approximately ₹620 crore under a "white topping" project. This technique involves laying a concrete layer over an existing asphalt surface to improve durability and extend the road's lifespan. However, the onset of monsoon rains has exposed major defects in the road surface.