acting jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, who led the Indian jatha, urged that the Kartarpur Corridor, an important route for Sikh pilgrims, be reopened soon.

Hamza Shehbaz, former CM of West Punjab and son of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, was the chief guest, warmly invited Sikhs to visit their heritage sites in Pakistan and promised continued hospitality.

Both sides are hoping for progress so travel becomes easier for future pilgrimages.