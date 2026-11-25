Over 2,300 Indian Sikh pilgrims visit Janam Asthan in Pakistan
This week, more than 2,300 Sikh pilgrims from India traveled to Pakistan's Gurdwara Janam Asthan to celebrate Guru Nanak's 557th birthday.
The event included a sacred procession of Guru Granth Sahib from Gurdwara Janamasthan to Gurdwara Kiara Sahib, and India's consular team joined in.
Akal Takht Jathedar urges Kartarpur reopening
acting jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, who led the Indian jatha, urged that the Kartarpur Corridor, an important route for Sikh pilgrims, be reopened soon.
Hamza Shehbaz, former CM of West Punjab and son of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, was the chief guest, warmly invited Sikhs to visit their heritage sites in Pakistan and promised continued hospitality.
Both sides are hoping for progress so travel becomes easier for future pilgrimages.