Over 2,800 central government posts vacant: What it means
India
India's top government services are running short on officers: more than 2,800 posts are unfilled as of March 2026.
The IAS alone has nearly one in five positions vacant, while the IPS and Indian Forest Service are also missing a big chunk of their workforce.
States feeling the strain
With so many roles empty, states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and West Bengal are feeling the strain.
Officers have to juggle multiple jobs at once, which makes it harder for them to deliver welfare schemes or handle crises effectively.
Despite some new recruitment moves (including lateral entry), hiring just has not kept up with demand.