Over 2,800 top government posts vacant in India
India's top government jobs are facing a serious shortage, with over 2,800 posts unfilled as of January 2025.
The Indian Forest Service (IFS) is struggling the most—about one in three positions are empty.
The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) aren't far behind, with nearly 19% and 10% vacancies.
Impact on states and environment
States that rely on forests, like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, are feeling the pinch.
With too few officers on the ground—Madhya Pradesh has just 209 IFS officers for 296 slots—it's getting tougher to protect forests at a time when environmental challenges are only growing.
Plus, these shortages could slow down work across key areas like administration and policing that affect everyone's daily life.