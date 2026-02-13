Over 2,800 top government posts vacant in India

Impact on states and environment

States that rely on forests, like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, are feeling the pinch.

With too few officers on the ground—Madhya Pradesh has just 209 IFS officers for 296 slots—it's getting tougher to protect forests at a time when environmental challenges are only growing.

Plus, these shortages could slow down work across key areas like administration and policing that affect everyone's daily life.