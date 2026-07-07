Over 38,000 visit Amarnath yatra as Manoj Sinha inspects camps
Since the Amarnath yatra began on July 3, more than 38,000 devotees have already made their way to the famous cave.
Lt. Gov. Manoj Sinha checked in at the Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps on July 5, making sure all facilities were in place and reminding everyone to stick to the Supreme Court's daily pilgrim limits.
Security is tight this year to keep things safe for everyone involved.
Manoj Sinha warns against fake registrations
Sinha also called out unregistered devotees, urging them to wait their turn instead of trying shortcuts.
He warned against fake registrations (apparently some travel agents are helping people bend the rules) and told police to crack down on any fraud.
During his camp visits, Sinha reassured pilgrims that their spiritual journey should be smooth if everyone follows the system.