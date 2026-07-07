Over 38,000 visit Amarnath yatra as Manoj Sinha inspects camps India Jul 07, 2026

Since the Amarnath yatra began on July 3, more than 38,000 devotees have already made their way to the famous cave.

Lt. Gov. Manoj Sinha checked in at the Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps on July 5, making sure all facilities were in place and reminding everyone to stick to the Supreme Court's daily pilgrim limits.

Security is tight this year to keep things safe for everyone involved.