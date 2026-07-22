Over 5,500 apply for Ayodhya Ram temple's 1st CEO role

The hunt is on for the very first CEO of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, and it's a big deal: more than 5,500 people have thrown their hats in the ring.

Applications closed on July 18, 2026, after a huge response, with more than 1,000 coming in just the first two days.

A three-member panel is now sorting through all those hopefuls to recommend names to the temple's governing board.

The final pick will be announced by August 15, 2026.