Over 5,500 apply for Ayodhya Ram temple's 1st CEO role
The hunt is on for the very first CEO of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, and it's a big deal: more than 5,500 people have thrown their hats in the ring.
Applications closed on July 18, 2026, after a huge response, with more than 1,000 coming in just the first two days.
A three-member panel is now sorting through all those hopefuls to recommend names to the temple's governing board.
The final pick will be announced by August 15, 2026.
CEO duties and detailed eligibility
Whoever lands this role will handle everything from running daily operations and managing staff to getting the temple ready for even bigger crowds of pilgrims.
To qualify, you need to be an Indian citizen fluent in Hindi and English, a practicing Hindu devoted to Lord Ram, and have solid administrative experience.
Both men and women are welcome. It's all about finding the right fit for this important spot.