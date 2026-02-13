Over 8,600 complaints against judges since 2016: Law minister
India
Turns out, over 8,600 complaints have been made against sitting judges in India since 2016, with a record high of 1,170 in 2024.
Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal shared this update in the Lok Sabha, highlighting that these issues are handled quietly within the judiciary itself.
How are complaints against judges handled?
The courts use an "in-house mechanism" set up back in 1997 to look into complaints against judges.
The Chief Justice of India deals with cases involving Supreme Court and high court chief justices, while each high court chief justice manages complaints about their own judges.
Complaints sent through government portals like CPGRAMS also get routed to the right authorities for review.