ICMR backs Modi's call not to self-medicate with antibiotics
What's the story
In the 129th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised alarm over the misuse of antibiotics and the rise of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). He warned against self-medication with antibiotics, stressing that they should only be taken on a doctor's advice. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) report cited by PM Modi revealed that indiscriminate antibiotic use is making diseases harder to treat as microbes become resistant.
Rising concern
Antibiotic misuse: A public health threat
ICMR Director General Dr. Rajiv Bahl also echoed Modi's concerns, calling antibiotic misuse a serious public health threat. He said many diseases that were once easy to treat are now becoming difficult due to resistant microbes. "Badly misused" antibiotics are often taken without medical advice for viral infections like colds and flu, where they don't work.
Prescription mandate
States take action against over-the-counter antibiotic sales
Dr. Bahl praised several states for taking steps to curb over-the-counter sales of antibiotics, making prescriptions mandatory. PM Modi's call for responsible antibiotic use has been welcomed by the medical community. Dr. Namita Jaggi from Artemis Hospitals supported the message on AMR and judicious antibiotic use. NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul also stressed that irrational antibiotic use is making pathogens resistant to life-saving drugs.
Statement
What did ex-AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria say?
Former AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria highlighted the alarming rise in AMR, noting that some hospital patients now have infections no existing antibiotic can treat. He stressed that antibiotics should not be taken for viral illnesses without consulting a doctor, as this leads to resistance. Noted diabetologist Dr. V Mohan also backed Modi's efforts against antibiotic misuse and thanked him for promoting responsible use.