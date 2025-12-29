ICMR backs Modi's call not to self-medicate with antibiotics

In the 129th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised alarm over the misuse of antibiotics and the rise of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). He warned against self-medication with antibiotics, stressing that they should only be taken on a doctor's advice. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) report cited by PM Modi revealed that indiscriminate antibiotic use is making diseases harder to treat as microbes become resistant.

Rising concern Antibiotic misuse: A public health threat ICMR Director General Dr. Rajiv Bahl also echoed Modi's concerns, calling antibiotic misuse a serious public health threat. He said many diseases that were once easy to treat are now becoming difficult due to resistant microbes. "Badly misused" antibiotics are often taken without medical advice for viral infections like colds and flu, where they don't work.

Prescription mandate States take action against over-the-counter antibiotic sales Dr. Bahl praised several states for taking steps to curb over-the-counter sales of antibiotics, making prescriptions mandatory. PM Modi's call for responsible antibiotic use has been welcomed by the medical community. Dr. Namita Jaggi from Artemis Hospitals supported the message on AMR and judicious antibiotic use. NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul also stressed that irrational antibiotic use is making pathogens resistant to life-saving drugs.