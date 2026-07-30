Overhead electric wire snapped onto Kolkata's Dakshineswar train, no injuries
India
A close call at Kolkata's Dakshineswar station last night, an overhead electric wire snapped and landed on a moving local train.
Sparks and thick smoke followed, but thanks to the train's metal body acting as a Faraday cage, everyone stayed safe.
No injuries were reported.
Kolkata rail services halted, probe expected
Railway teams quickly cut off power and halted trains in the area for safety.
Repairs took several hours, with engineers working late into the night to fix the wire and check everything was okay.
An investigation is expected to determine why the wire broke, since it could impact passenger safety in the future.