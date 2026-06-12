Overnight rain cools Delhi, Safdarjung low 22.8°C, Ayanagar 8-degree drop

Cyclonic system over Pakistan brings storms

Ayanagar also got the most rain (12.4mm), with other areas like Safdarjung and Lodhi Road not far behind.

The good news? Delhi's Air Quality Index stood at a "satisfactory" 93.

Weather experts say this cool spell is due to a cyclonic system over central Pakistan, and there's more on the way: expect thunderstorms, gusty winds up to 50km per hour, and another round of showers across Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab soon.