Overnight rain cools Delhi, Safdarjung low 22.8°C, Ayanagar 8-degree drop
Delhi got an unexpected break from the heat on Friday, thanks to overnight rain that sent temperatures tumbling across the city.
Safdarjung, the main weather station, clocked a low of 22.8 degrees Celsius, over five degrees Celsius below normal for this time of year.
Some spots felt it even more: Ayanagar saw a dramatic eight-degree Celsius drop in just one day.
Cyclonic system over Pakistan brings storms
Ayanagar also got the most rain (12.4mm), with other areas like Safdarjung and Lodhi Road not far behind.
The good news? Delhi's Air Quality Index stood at a "satisfactory" 93.
Weather experts say this cool spell is due to a cyclonic system over central Pakistan, and there's more on the way: expect thunderstorms, gusty winds up to 50km per hour, and another round of showers across Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab soon.