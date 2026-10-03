Overturned bus on NH-33 near Chandil injures over 20 passengers
India
An early morning bus ride from Kolkata to Ranchi took a scary turn when the vehicle overturned on NH-33 near Chandil, Jharkhand, around 4am Saturday.
More than 20 people were hurt, and several passengers got trapped inside, leading to a tense rescue effort.
Residents, Chowka police rescue, probe underway
Local residents and Chowka police worked together to pull people out and get the injured to nearby hospitals.
While everyone's hoping for their recovery, police are still figuring out what went wrong: speeding is suspected, but they're also checking the driver's actions, road conditions, and any mechanical issues with the bus.