Owner sues parents after Kunming kids damage ₹5cr Ferrari
Four kids in Kunming, China, ended up damaging a parked Ferrari 488 GTB worth about ₹5 crore while playing unsupervised.
The owner was shocked to find scratches and cracks all over his prized car and has now taken legal action against the children's parents, asking for full compensation.
CCTV shows damage, repairs nearly ₹95L
CCTV footage shows the kids sliding on the car's glass and using bamboo poles to scratch its hood, roof, fenders, taillights, and windows.
The repairs could cost nearly ₹95 lakh if original parts are used, though cheaper aftermarket fixes are possible.
After failed negotiations (with only a low offer and no apology), the owner turned to court for help.
Reminder: supervise kids near valuables
This incident is a reminder that keeping an eye on kids while they're playing outside, especially near expensive stuff, is pretty important.