Owner sues parents after Kunming kids damage ₹5cr Ferrari

CCTV shows damage, repairs nearly ₹95L

CCTV footage shows the kids sliding on the car's glass and using bamboo poles to scratch its hood, roof, fenders, taillights, and windows.

The repairs could cost nearly ₹95 lakh if original parts are used, though cheaper aftermarket fixes are possible.

After failed negotiations (with only a low offer and no apology), the owner turned to court for help.