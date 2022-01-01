6,000 organizations, including Oxfam and Jamia, lose foreign funding license

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has taken off over 6,000 organizations from the list of registered organizations under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) with effect from Saturday, January 1. The bodies include Oxfam India and the Jamia Milia Islamia, among others. Notably, an FCRA registration is mandatory for such organizations to receive funds from abroad.

The MHA's action has brought down the list of FCRA registered organizations from 22,832 on Friday to 16,829 on Saturday. Officials said the organizations taken off the list either did not apply for license renewal or the Ministry refused to renew it. Critics say refusing such a clearance is the government's way of suppressing organizations whose officials are not considered supportive of the Centre.

Prominent organizations which do not hold an FCRA registration as of Saturday include IIT Delhi, Delhi College of Engineering, Goa Football Association, Press Institute of India, Indian Medical Association, and Emmanuel Hospital Association. Others include Hamdard Education Society, Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, Satajit Ray Film and Television Institute, and the India Islamic Cultural Centre.

Most of the organizations in question had not applied for renewal of their licenses. Home Ministry officials said reminders had been sent to all the bodies to file the application before the deadline—December 31—NDTV reported.

The developments come hot on heels of a recent controversy involving the FCRA registration for Missionaries of Charity. The Mother Teresa-founded organization, which operates orphanages and shelter homes across India, lost its foreign funding license over "adverse inputs," the Home Ministry said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other Opposition leaders slammed the government over the action.

The Centre had amended the FCRA in 2020 allowing conducting of an inquiry before renewals and giving organizations the option of surrendering their license if they no longer want it.