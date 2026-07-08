P Radha Gayatri found dead in Mussoorie, magisterial inquiry ordered

P Radha Gayatri found with nosebleed

Gayatri and her husband, both IT professionals who were married last November, checked into the homestay late on June 14.

The next morning, she was discovered unresponsive with a nosebleed; there were bloodstains on the bed sheet and two empty liquor bottles nearby.

Forensic tests are underway to find answers.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward by July 17 at the Dehradun Sub-Divisional Magistrate's office as part of their ongoing investigation.