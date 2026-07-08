P Radha Gayatri found dead in Mussoorie, magisterial inquiry ordered
P Radha Gayatri, 27, was found dead under unclear circumstances at Kiyana Homestay in Mussoorie on June 15.
With the postmortem unable to confirm what happened, officials have kicked off a magisterial inquiry.
Her husband, Charan Somayajulu, is facing an FIR after her father raised concerns about possible foul play.
P Radha Gayatri found with nosebleed
Gayatri and her husband, both IT professionals who were married last November, checked into the homestay late on June 14.
The next morning, she was discovered unresponsive with a nosebleed; there were bloodstains on the bed sheet and two empty liquor bottles nearby.
Forensic tests are underway to find answers.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward by July 17 at the Dehradun Sub-Divisional Magistrate's office as part of their ongoing investigation.