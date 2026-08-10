Padana van swept into Jhiri drain kills 8 family members
India
Eight members of a family tragically died after their van was swept into a flooded drain in Padana, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday morning.
The group was heading for a religious visit when the driver tried to cross a waterlogged road near the overflowing Jhiri drain, despite locals warning them to wait.
The strong current pulled the van away before anyone could help.
Rescuers recover van, probe underway
Two family members were rescued, but one person is still missing.
Police say heavy rains had submerged the road, while a bridge over the drain was still under construction.
Rescuers used ropes and cranes to recover the empty van from the water.
Authorities are now investigating how things went so wrong despite warnings and safety measures.